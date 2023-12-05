BEST Employment is pleased to announce the appointment of their new CEO, Anna Watt.
BEST Employment is a leading provider of Workforce Australia, Disability Employment Services, the NDIS, Harvest Trail, Community Services and a retail and production Nursery across NSW and QLD.
"I am thrilled to be BEST's next CEO and I am looking forward to learning about the wide range of diverse entities that BEST delivers. I also look forward to bringing that learning and my experience to support the organization and staff," Ms Watt said.
Ms Watt completed her Bachelor of Commerce at the University of Otago in New Zealand before launching her career at a chartered accountancy firm and then gaining exposure to finances in banking.
After moving across the ditch to Australia, she joined a manufacturing business in Oberon.
"In this position I was responsible for the finance, payroll, logistics, and HR functions," Ms Watt said.
"During my time in that role there was a tragic site fatality and as the most senior leader on the ground at that time, I was responsible for leading the facility during such a devastating period."
"That incident prompted the company to employ me in the role of acting Site Facility Manager. This was my first experience being responsible for an organisation and I discovered I not only enjoyed it, but that I thrived on it and could actively contribute to better practices.
"While it was a devastating time for our staff, our company and our community, we used mentoring and coaching to rebuild and improve. I had wanted to be an accountant from the age of eight but this experience taught me that through career change into leadership I could have a wider span of impact."
In 2012, Ms Watt and her husband, Scotty, relocated to 'Newstead' east of Inverell with their two children Sophie and Harry.
She's been director of corporate and community services at Glen Innes Severn Council for 11 years since.
"While at Council, I learnt the importance of communication and managing expectations with possibilities. Working in local government, the level of government closest to the people and the community, can be challenging but also extremely rewarding. It was essential that we had multi-faceted strategic plans, supported by robust internal frameworks, for council's delivery of substantial and diverse range of services," Ms Watt said.
She also completed her MBA and more recently completed the Australian Institute of Company Directors course.
"The exposure and the experiences I have had to date reinforce the work I will do in this role where I can focus on building resilience and great communication, strengthening various stakeholder relationships and networks while ensuring good governance."
Ms Watt is committed to BEST's core values to help local people find meaningful and sustainable employment, and to help each person live their best life.
"It is critical we continue to deliver BEST's vision and purpose to empower people and communities to realise their full potential," she said.
"I am looking forward to meeting and engaging with all stakeholders across the BEST footprint."
"BEST delivers multiple programs across numerous locations and I can't wait to develop a deeper understanding of these programs and achieving some great outcomes with our staff, our clients and our communities."
