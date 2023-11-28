Oberon Review
Thursday, 30 November 2023
Home/News/Local News
Our Business

The Milbrey Kitchen and Store is finally open in Oberon

PB
By Peter Bowditch
November 29 2023 - 9:17am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Drew and Amanda Bolton invite everyone to come to The Milbrey. Photo Peter Bowditch
Drew and Amanda Bolton invite everyone to come to The Milbrey. Photo Peter Bowditch

Oberon has a new place to eat. The Milbrey Kitchen and Store has opened in the cottage at 163 Oberon Street.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Bowditch

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Oberon news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.