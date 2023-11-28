Oberon has a new place to eat. The Milbrey Kitchen and Store has opened in the cottage at 163 Oberon Street.
Renovating an old building with heritage and historical significance is always challenging, but the work done here has transformed the cottage into a delightful place to meet friends, have some food and coffee or to buy some local produce.
Drew and Amanda Bolton saw the need for another restaurant in Oberon but one offering different choices to all the other places, and they have achieved this very well.
The menu offers meals that aren't served elsewhere in town, and a visit shortly after opening showed that even while the essential fine tuning of the kitchen is going on the results are exceptional.
The Boltons aren't new to the food business and Drew has been running a successful event catering business for some time.
"Opening a restaurant seemed a logical next step", he said.
As well as the café and restaurant, the Milbrey has two rooms at the front of the building displaying products from local suppliers and artisans, such as honey from Rusty Gate Honey and ceramics and pottery by O'Connell's Penny Butler. The dedication to local producers extends to the wine list in the restaurant with offerings from Renzaglia Wines and Reckless Brewing.
The Milbrey is currently open from 8am to 4pm, Wednesday to Sunday. Recognising Oberon's need for more evening dining options there are plans to open for late meals during 2024.
"We need to get over the initial opening period and settle everything in, but we definitely have plans for evening dinners", Amanda Bolton said.
"It's exciting enough just getting the restaurant open but we can't do everything at once".
As the restaurant seemed to have few unoccupied tables on the first two days it looks like Oberon was definitely ready for a new eating experience, and one just different enough to not threaten existing establishments.
And where did the name "Milbrey" come from? "It's a made-up word formed from the names of our two children, "Amanda said, "and when it didn't sound quite right we added the 'B' in the middle for our dog".
A brand new restaurant with a brand new word for its name, and a very suitable addition to the culinary life of Oberon.
