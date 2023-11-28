Men's Golf - Ian Fowler
After a very welcome soaking on Friday and Saturday, November 24 and 25, the rain moved on as Oberon Golf Club welcomed 90 players from around the state to the Oberon Open golf tournament.
Andrew Burton from Lithgow was crowned champion with a great round of 73. Tim Lonergan from Mudgee was the runner up after a count back from Mark Hale and Rob McGrath - all having 74s.
Oberon members also play for the Keith Cleton Memorial trophy which is awarded to the player who has the best combined Stableford points over the Saturday and Sunday.
Rob McGrath with 35/36 - 71 points was the winner with Daryl Kelly coming in second with 34/35 - 69 points.
Women's Golf - Elizabeth Pollock
The Oberon Ladies Open was held on Monday November 20 with players from Bathurst; Blackheath, Leura, Lithgow. Oberon and Wellington. It was a very successful day and the ladies just got in before the thunderstorm hit.
The inclement weather and heavy rain also stopped play at the 14th hole in the Canadian 2 Stroke event last Wednesday, November 22. The winners were Stella McGrath and Elizabeth Pollock, with Robyn Stapleton and Marjorie Webb coming in second and Kathie Graham and Kathie Mooney third.
December will start with the usual Monthly Medal Stroke event on December 6 and the 13th will see a 9 hole Stroke and Stableford event and will start at the later time of 10 am. This will be followed by our Christmas Party.
Note for non-golfers
"Stableford" is a scoring system in golf that awards points for the number of strokes taken on each hole in relation to par, rather than simply counting your strokes (as in stroke play). Unlike in stroke play, where you want the lowest score, your goal in Stableford scoring is to have the highest score.
Standard Stableford points values are:
There is some flexibility with the scoring system, but the principle is always "fewer strokes, higher score".
