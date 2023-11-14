Oberon schools remember the past and look to the future

Oberon High School
A Remembrance Day assembly was held at Oberon High School on November 13, with special guest Bill Wilcox from Oberon RSL sub-branch in attendance. Mr Wilcox is a Vietnam War veteran, and gave the Ode on the day. Staff and students paid their respects with a commemorative address, the National Anthem, and the traditional minute of silence and wreath-laying.
St Joseph's Catholic School
An excursion for Stage 2 was a great opportunity for Year 3 and Year 4 students, who were able to have a fantastic day exploring in the Blue Mountains, discovering sites such as the Three Sisters.
The school also acknowledged Mr Joshua Harvey, a new teacher who was welcomed to the school on November 6. MR Harvey will be teaching Year 5 every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and he attended St Joseph's himself as a student from Kindergarten to Year 6. He's very excited to be back.
Elsewhere, many students had a great time playing with a mountain of cardboard boxes on Monday. Despite a bit of extra cleaning up, it was a blast.
