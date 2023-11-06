One problem with running the field twice over the route is that small issues can become magnified during the day. It was just this problem which caught out Michael Valantine. He was running near the end of the field on the second pass through Essington and a rut just before a very sharp right hand turn had been gradually made deeper by having 80 cars go through it. Valantine managed the bad luck of hitting the rut and a rock in it with his left front wheel and this flipped the car over, first onto the passenger side and then back, finally resting on the driver's side.