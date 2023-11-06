Oberon Review
Another excellent rally in Oberon's forests

PB
By Peter Bowditch
Updated November 6 2023 - 4:33pm, first published 12:56pm
There was a very tight finish to the Australian Motor Sport Action Group (AMSAG) 2023 Dimension 1 Rally centred on Black Springs, with Dean Ridge and Muireann Hayes bringing their Mitsubishi Lancer EVO home just ten seconds ahead of Andrew Maurer and Brett Kerr in a similar car after 110 kilometres of competition. As Ridge was fastest on four out of the ten stages against Maurer's two it might look like the result was inevitable, but Maurer was leading the event until the final 8.6km stage in Essington Stare Forest when Ridge was able to be just faster enough.

PB

Peter Bowditch

Journalist

