Creative Community Concepts (CCC) are back in Oberon with a non-competitive six week sports clinic for young children. In August this year they featured tag league, and this time it's mixed touch league.
There are somethings that everyone seems to feel are true about kids' sport - it promotes good health, teaches team spirit, helps with self-image, is a cohesive force in communities, provides a breeding ground for players at more senior levels and more.
Without a way to introduce kids to sports at an early age it can become difficult to get them to play sports later in life, and programs like this work to get the young ones interested. By playing touch and avoiding tackling the game is much safer for young players whose bodies are still developing. With a much lower risk of injury, parents are more likely to allow their children to play this form of the sport.
CCC run similar programs across the state for different sports.
"In some places it's the only chance kids get to play any form of sport without having to travel long distances," CCC Project Officer Shannon Wheeler said.
"As well as that, it unites communities by having at least some sport played in the town."
The latest program was scheduled to start on October 16, but rain prevented it happening. There will still be the six weeks, however, at 4 to 5pm each Monday at the Oberon Recreation Ground.
The program is attracting about 30 youngsters each week.
"We had a boost this week after St Joseph's Catholic School promoted the program in their newsletter," Wheeler said.
"It looks like parents just need to be told it's on."
One of the parents there, Tessa Hewson, agreed.
"Our son plays Junior League and loved the idea of getting in some extra practice. No matter how young they are, it's wonderful for the kids to get out and have a go and learn what playing in a team is about," she said.
Another parent, Tiffany Warburton, agreed. "It's a great idea and the organisers must be thanked," she said.
With many junior sports groups around Oberon facing tenuous futures because of lack of officials, programs like this could help to avoid the problem.
"Officials are almost always the parents of kids playing in the comps," Wheeler said.
"And the problem of getting them to spend the time is everywhere, but without officials there's no sport. Everyone is busy, but maybe we can get them involved by programs like this,"
Creative Community Concepts don't just run these introductory clinics. They will be back in Oberon on December 16 as part of the End of Year Spectacular with fun and games in Oberon Street to add to the rest of the activities on the day.
