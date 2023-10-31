Oberon Review
Getting kids involved in sport lays the foundations for later life

PB
By Peter Bowditch
Updated October 31 2023 - 12:19pm, first published 12:18pm
Parents Tessa Hewson and Tiffany Warburton with Poppy, Emily and an unhappy Ri-lle. Photo Peter Bowditch
Creative Community Concepts (CCC) are back in Oberon with a non-competitive six week sports clinic for young children. In August this year they featured tag league, and this time it's mixed touch league.

