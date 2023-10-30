The Lows must be congratulated for the massive amount of effort they have put in to create this amazing garden and for making their back yard available for people to enjoy, not as a business but because they love what they have created and want to share it. It's not just for the locals, either, and attracts tourists from a wide area. On the day that the Oberon Review visited there were people there who had travelled from Sydney and an hour in the garden was the perfect way to finish off a day in Oberon.