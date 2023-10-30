Oberon Review
Home/News/Local News
Our Places

Gairloch Garden is one of Oberon's hidden delights

PB
By Peter Bowditch
October 31 2023 - 8:54am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

There's a hidden treasure in Oberon which is only visible to the public on a few days each year. It's Gairloch Garden in Blenheim Avenue, and is the work of Meg and Peter Low.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Bowditch

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Oberon news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.