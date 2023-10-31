The first piece was the Australian premiere of Orkun Ar's Preludio di Quintetto. Written for solo viola in 2019, it perfectly suited the instrument. When asked about the viola as a solo instrument, Michelle Pritchard said "Up until recently most solo string pieces were written for violin or cello, but there has been a move to create more works for the viola. It is the instrument which most closely matches the range of the human voice so in a sense it is perfect."