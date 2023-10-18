We would like to congratulate Cheyne Barker on being awarded Life Membership to the Oberon Squash Club, Cheyne has been a major contributor to our club over a long time and played Squash since he was 11 years of age (over 30 years of playing Squash) Cheyne won seven A-Grade Championships and six of those were in consecutive years. Six years ago Cheyne's father Wayne Barker was presented with the same honour.