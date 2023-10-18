We had a great turn out for grading and had three new players, six returning players and ten new juniors come for grading. These new players boosted our competition numbers from 48 to 60 players.
We held our AGM on Monday 9th of October
We would like to congratulate Cheyne Barker on being awarded Life Membership to the Oberon Squash Club, Cheyne has been a major contributor to our club over a long time and played Squash since he was 11 years of age (over 30 years of playing Squash) Cheyne won seven A-Grade Championships and six of those were in consecutive years. Six years ago Cheyne's father Wayne Barker was presented with the same honour.
Our court repairs through a government grant are due to start at the end of October and will take 5 to 6 weeks to complete.
We are looking forward to an exciting comp and some great games of Squash to end 2023.
