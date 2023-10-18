Oberon Review
A great start for the new squash season at Oberon Squash Club

By Richard Gear
Updated October 18 2023 - 2:44pm, first published 2:30pm
We had a great turn out for grading and had three new players, six returning players and ten new juniors come for grading. These new players boosted our competition numbers from 48 to 60 players.

