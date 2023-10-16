A MAN is trying to become a "law-abiding citizen", a court has heard, after he and a group of friends broke into a home and stole a motorbike.
Danny Ham, 20, of Cadonia Road, Tuggerawong pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on September 27, 2023 to stealing a motor vehicle.
Court documents state the former West Bathurst man and two other people broke into a home in Oberon between 7.50am and 11am on June 28, 2022.
The group roamed the home and took a number of items, including a motorbike helmet, jacket, riding boots and keys to a Holden HQ Monaro.
They also smashed a photo frame which had a picture of the victim and his daughter inside.
The court heard once the group - including Ham - made their way to the garage, they rummaged through tool boxes before they took the victim's 2011 green Kawasaki ZR 1000 road bike.
Court documents said they started the motorcycle by pushing it down the road before someone rode it from the scene.
Ham was identified by a witness, who saw him run from the property before he loaded items into the back of a small black sedan.
Police documents also noted the group had taken a child's money box and dress up bracelet, which were dropped down the side of a neighbouring property.
Shortly after, Ham was accepted into the Weigelli drug and alcohol rehabilitation centre.
Ham was spoken to by Woodstock police at the centre on October 20, where he denied any involvement.
Ham's Legal Aid solicitor Simone Thackray told the court her client had "started a new life" and was "heavily using methamphetamine" at the time of the offending.
"He is trying to become a law-abiding citizen," Ms Thackray said.
"He has done a lot of things; attending a residential rehabilitation centre, moved away and started a new job."
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis told Ham the charge against him carried a 10-year prison sentence.
Ms Ellis then said she believed Ham was "easily led".
"It took you a lot to get into this terrible mess and it's going to take you a lot to get out," Ms Ellis said.
"You have to be mindful of not going down this same path and stay away from drugs and crime."
Ham was placed on an intensive correction order for one year.
He must also do 120 hours of unpaid community service work.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.