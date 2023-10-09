The first item on the musical program was "Tropic" by Peter Sculthorpe, a composition for flute, clarinet, violin, cello, piano and percussion, and it left the audience in no doubt that this was not going to be a "normal" classical music performance. Sculthorpe's music was always challenging and controversial, but he took the view that music must change with and reflect the times. This piece was a very good example of how he used the sounds of nature and everyday life to inform his compositions. It's not a Chopin string quartet, but it was never meant to be.