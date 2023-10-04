On the Saturday, the first arrivals were treated to performances by the Governor Macquarie Memorial Pipe and Drum Band. Listeners expecting to hear nothing but the traditional "tartan and bagpipes" that they might expect to find in a tour of Edinburgh would have been surprised to find that the repertoire included rock songs and other selections of popular music from over the ages. The band's motto is "Ludere Sine Timore" which means "To Play Without Fear", something definitely relevant when following AC/DC's lead to combine rock and bagpipes.