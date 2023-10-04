Oberon Review
The first Mayfield Garden musical weekend was a great success

PB
By Peter Bowditch
October 4 2023 - 11:19am
Mayfield Garden turned on something a little different over the weekend at the start of October. As well as looking at the magnificent gardens, visitors were exposed to music and entertainment.

