Abel Lefaoseu returns as Oberon Tigers coach for 2023 Woodbridge Cup season

By Anya Whitelaw
Updated January 24 2023 - 9:45pm, first published 9:44pm
Oberon's Greg Behan charges at Manildra's defence in last year's Woodbridge Cup grand final - a game the Tigers were not predicted to be part of. Picture by Jude Keogh

LAST year they were the Woodbridge Cup unknowns that became premiership contenders, now Oberon is back in training to prove that Tigers are always a threat.

