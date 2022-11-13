If you wanted to choose a day to open a new restaurant you probably wouldn't choose a day when the gas was cut off to the building, but that was what faced Justin Crye on the opening day of the new Hub Gourmet Pizza Bar and Fusion Café.
The new café and restaurant are located at 133 Oberon Street in the space formerly occupied by the Long Arm Farm Café. Justin already runs the successful and popular Hub pizza bar in Lithgow so he knows how to establish and run a restaurant but nobody is immune to Murphy's Law.
Manager Jack Mills is extremely enthusiastic about the new venture.
"It was slow for the first day which was expected until people found out that we are here and open, but the first night selling pizza was a great success," he said.
"I was a bit lucky because I knew a plumber who was able to connect us to bottled gas immediately. I don't know what we would have done otherwise."
The café was able to open on the day but without gas for the pizza ovens it took an extra day to get a plumber in to connect bottled gas before the main courses could be cooked.
The arrival of a new pizza place in Oberon was greeted with enthusiasm, and the Hub was very busy on the first night when it was possible to actually buy a pizza.
By the third day, the coffee shop was doing great business in the morning, showing that Oberon's residents like as many places as they can find for coffee and socialising.
The location operates as the Fusion Café in the mornings, serving coffee, cakes and light snacks, and as The Hub Gourmet Pizza Bar from noon until 9pm from Sunday to Thursday and until 10pm on Friday and Saturday.
Home delivery of pizzas will start shortly, but breaking in the new kitchen and getting over any teething problems are the priorities right now.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.