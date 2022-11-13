Oberon Review
Our Business

The Hub opens its doors in Oberon

PB
By Peter Bowditch
Updated November 14 2022 - 9:57am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

If you wanted to choose a day to open a new restaurant you probably wouldn't choose a day when the gas was cut off to the building, but that was what faced Justin Crye on the opening day of the new Hub Gourmet Pizza Bar and Fusion Café.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Bowditch

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Oberon news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.