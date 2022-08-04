Oberon Review

Police advise motorists to avoid Sodwalls/Tarana Road area after bogged truck spills diesel

Updated August 4 2022 - 5:07am, first published 5:05am
Truck spills diesel over Tarana Road after becoming bogged on bridge

Motorists have been told to avoid the Sodwalls/Tarana Road area after a truck spilled diesel across the section on Thursday afternoon.

