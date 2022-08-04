Truck spills diesel over Tarana Road after becoming bogged on bridge

Motorists have been told to avoid the Sodwalls/Tarana Road area after a truck spilled diesel across the section on Thursday afternoon.
According to Lithgow police, a truck became bogged on the Sodwalls/Tarana Road bridge about 1.30pm on August 4.
Advertisement
As a result, the fuel tank of the vehicle was sliced open causing a significant amount of diesel to spill in the area.
The road has been closed in both directions, however is open to local traffic.
Police advise the road will remain closed for a number of hours with a tow truck yet to arrive on scene (at the time of publication).
More to come.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.