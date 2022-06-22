Oberon Review

Rates to increase in 2022-2023

Updated June 22 2022 - 7:24am, first published 3:30am
Rates rise on the way for Oberon residents

At the meeting on June 21, Oberon Council approved a motion to increase the total rate income by 2.1% for the 2022-2023 financial year. This required an application to the Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal (IPART) for special consideration and approval. IPART had issued a list of "pegged" rate rises based on such factors as population growth and increases in the costs of goods and labour and this set the suggested increase for Oberon at 0.7%. Approval from IPART for the increase was given in May this year.

