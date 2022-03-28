An important week for men's golf in Oberon this week

news, local-news,

This was an important week for men's golf this week, we played the final two rounds of the Club Championships sponsored by D J and B D O'Connell. The course was in tip-top shape, as good as it has ever been. The greens were running well the fairways have a lovely carpet of grass but get off the fairways and there is a lot of rough. There was a tough competition going into the last two rounds. Rob McGrath had a handy lead of 8 shots in A grade. Rob was able to maintain that lead and went on to win and become the 2022 Oberon Golf Club Champion with a total of 308. There were joint runners up, Darren Gordon and Kim Rawlings both on 326. The competition in B grade was much closer with only 3 shots separating the top two, it wasn't until the 18th hole on Sunday that Chris Kalos was able to sink a good putt and become the B Grade Champion by one shot over Chris Lord. The respective scores of 331 and 332 for the Champion and runner up. Our C grade players turned up in good numbers and the final seeded group were only separated by one shot. At the halfway mark the group were still very close, however, Phil Cummings prevailed over the back nine to become the C Grade Champion by three shots over Gary Willis. The players that played the final round of the Championship will now play match play to determine the Matchplay champion in each grade. The Saturday A grade competition was won by Chris Lord with a round of 76/63 that propelled him into the second spot for the final round of the B grade Championship. Chris Kalos was the runner up with a solid round of 78/67. Luke Christie-Johnston had a fine round of 85/68 to win B grade from Paul Behan 88/68 on a countback. Blake Miller had a great round on Sunday to win A grade with 78/67, Mick English was the runner up on 79/67. Mark Mathew won B grade with 88/69, Dennis O'Connell was runner-up on 88/71. Balls went to Darren Gordon, Kim Rawlings, Alan Cairney, Phil Cummings, Gary Willis, Anthony McGrath, Jake Ribbons, Ben Turner and Dave King. Nearest the pin on the 7th hole was Kim Rawlings, Alan Cairney was closest to the pin on the 17th hole. Thursday golf had fifteen players playing the twelve holes social handicap competition. Chris Lord had 27 points to be the winner, Sean Mooney was the runner-up. Balls went to Mick McKechnie, Irene Bishop and Phil Cummings. Golf next Saturday will be a stroke round playing for the monthly medal and a putting competition.

