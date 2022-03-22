news, local-news,

On Sunday, March 13 both the Oberon women's and men's bowling club hosted the travelling Caravan Safari group of 26 women and women to a morning of bowls. Fun was had by one and all. Narelle Gould from the group for our wonderful hospitality. Some of the group had come as far away as Tamworth, Queensland and the South Coast. The Oberon R.S.L women's bowling club is looking forward to attending the Western District two day Carnival on Monday and Tuesday, April 11 and 12 at Lithgow Workies Club. Just a reminder our club roll-up days are Tuesdays and Thursdays EST at 10am. New players always welcome. Loan bowls available. Phone Angela Buckley for more information on: 0409 361 749 .

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/zvsqbJ42zsM4GchEBbA5zn/852a2dbe-35a6-4826-8b76-88edc886f398.jpg/r0_559_1536_1427_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Oberon Bowling Club welcome 26 visitors from the travelling Caravan Safari