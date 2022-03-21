Reef Reserve facilities set for a spruce up thanks to state government funding

news, local-news,

Reef Reserve, a popular camping spot and tourist destination in Oberon is set for a spruce up after the state government announced $200,000 in funding that will go towards upgrading council facilities at the site. Member for Bathurst and NSW Deputy Premier Paul Toole said the funding will add to the appeal of the Reef Reserve as recreational location. "This project will construct a new accessible shower and toilet block at the primitive camping ground at the Reef Reserve on the foreshores of Lake Oberon," he said. "The NSW Government has also extensively stocked Lake Oberon with mature rainbow trout from its hatchery at Dutton which has also added to the appeal of the dam as a fishing destination." Oberon Mayor Mark Kellam said while there isn't a date yet set for construction to start he thinks the upgrades will be appreciated. "It provides a set of amenities that are away from the lake back up in the bushland area where people like to camp and it will provide high quality showers and toilets," Cr Kellam said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ukpsdtbFVCHVPwLeMXgLGW/b8ac61f3-fd89-48a7-a756-7a7bdeb85d75.jpg/r4_0_1999_1127_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg