Speed zone review of Lowes Mount Road to Mutton Falls Road

Oberon Council Technical Services Director Chris Schumacher provided an update at Council's Ordinary March meeting that funding is available over the next two years to update 21 kilometres of the Lowes Mount Road. Due to the recent land slips around Jenolan Caves this has triggered traffic diversions to Lowes Mount Road. With the diversion in place the number of motorists not regularly using Lowes Mount Road has increased and has resulted in motorists speed and behaviour with the number of motorists driving in the middle of the road. Lithgow City Council have the same concern with the condition of the road and the speed limit. As a result temporary speed zones were put in place in work zones on Lowes Mount Road. With the reopening of the Jenolan Caves Road to one lane of traffic under current traffic control conditions, and until such time as Jenolan Caves Road is fully restored, the view is that if a review were undertaken now versus' the totality of the project being completed will result in an incorrect finding. At this stage the speed limit is not causing any real issues as traffic is returning back to normal as much as possible. The recommendation by Jackie Barry, of TfNSW is reviewing at this stage is not a viable option; the review should be undertaken when the project is fully complete in a two years time. After the upgrade to Jenolan Caves Road is complete if it is still an issue then Council will send motorists to utilise Lowes Mount Road and a review will be completed at that time. Cr Clive McCarthy advised that there are a lot of spots on the Lowes Mount Road where motorists cannot go and it is not practical to speed at 100 km however, this does not stop motorists from speeding. Colin Shiel advised they have no concern with speed limit remaining at 100 km/h. NSW Police do not think the speed limit should be reduced as the bends on the Lowes Mount Road require vehicles to slow down to negotiate the road. Oberon resident Tim Charge commented that in the past the main issue is from the factory employees departing work at the same time as the school bus runs of an afternoon made representation to industry requesting that driver behaviour be addressed. Cr Ian Tucker requested that where areas are deemed unsafe with 100km signage, those areas may need speed advisory signs to be erected and removed later until an assessment for safe speed on critical areas can be conducted. Cr McCarthy raised the issue that vehicles are not slowing down at stock signs which has resulted in stock being injured. Controls are the critical issue, physical controls and the requirements for stock owners to ensure signage is in place. This is difficult to police as there is no real standard, suggested Local Land service should be able to enforce requirements.

Speed zone review of Lowes Mount Road to Mutton Falls Road