news, local-news,

2022 has already been busy for the club with some of Oberon Pony Club's members getting involved in a Showjumping Clinic at Lithgow and the ever-popular Double Chance Sporting Gymkhana at Michelago. Five members entered the event at Michelago and despite the wind, rain and mud, all riders came home with a swag of ribbons. Madison Whitley was crowned the 17 years Champion. Oberon Pony Club are hosting a non-official sporting day at the Oberon Show on Saturday, March 12, commencing at 10am. This event is open to all riders and ages; you do not have to be a pony club member. Just a show entry and a signed waiver will get you entered. The Oberon Swap Meet is being held on Sunday, March 13 at the Oberon Showground. All funds raised go towards improving the club's facilities. Cost for sellers $10 per site. Cost for lookers $2 per person. Camping available Saturday night and food available all day Sunday. QR sign in required over the weekend. March is looking to busy with the Bathurst Pony Club Gymkhana on March 13 and the Lithgow Gymkhana on March 20.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/zvsqbJ42zsM4GchEBbA5zn/2eb2e78b-528c-4b5c-8883-f0affda736a9.jpg/r2_88_827_554_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Oberon Pony Club riders show their skills at clinic and gymkhana