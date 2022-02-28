news, local-news,

Freemasons Lodge Oberon is gearing up to host the annual Debutante Ball on Friday, March 4. Six debutantes will make their debut into society with their partners at Oberon RSL Club and celebrate with friends and family. The Deb ball has been running since 1920 and is a chance for the young girls of Oberon to step out as young ladies into the community. Freemasons Oberon worshipable brother and Deb management committee chairman Terry Boyce said it was all about the experience. "It's not just about being presented to the dignitary that's standing there, it's the experience in the getting out and coming out in public and that's a really wonderful thing," he said. He said he was also pleased with how the ladies' partners have been enjoying dancing lessons over the last few weeks in preparation of Friday night. "The boys have been absolutely cracker jack, constantly talking, it's really something to see, them enjoying each other's company as well," he said. The couples have been practicing hard on Sunday nights to master the Waltz following by the 'Pride of Erin' which will be a chance to dance with family. The Lodge's longest serving member Keith Harvey, who joined in 1963, said while deb balls were going out of fashion, Oberon continued to enjoy them. "They're going out of fashion, I suppose not many places hold Deb balls anymore but it's an old English tradition and an entry into society," he said. Mr Harvey and Mr Boyce said they were both looking forward to a successful night and getting out for a party post lock-down. "We haven't been able to host a Deb ball for three years because of COVID," Mr Boyce said. "It's a chance for the community to have a bit of a dance," Mr Harvey said. Freemasons Oberon are also selling raffle tickets to help support the Debutante Ball. "We're doing a raffle because it costs a great deal to put on a show such as this," Mr Boyce said. The raffle will be drawn at the ball on March 4. You can catch Freemasons selling tickets outside of Mawhood's IGA or at the ball until a winner is announced. Tickets are $2 each or three for $5. Mr Boyce said there were currently 120 people booked to attend the ball however there was room for 175. "We welcome the community purchase tickets. They're $80 and it'll be a fun night of dancing and celebrating, so come along," he said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/zvsqbJ42zsM4GchEBbA5zn/9b732ec0-77b6-45e9-a0ea-96af9e791815.JPG/r0_225_4512_2774_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg