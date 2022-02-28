Oberon Rodeo Association sees crowds flock to Showground for country action
It was a weekend of bucking bulls, wild broncs, muddy boots and a whole lot of fun.
The 2022 Agile Arbor Tree Services Oberon Rodeo exceeded all expectations, Oberon Rodeo Association secretary/treasurer Bree Rowlandson said.
"It was a great day and we have had lots of great reviews from competitors and attendees," she said.
There were 210 competitors with 320 entries and over 2700 people on the ground during the day, Rowlandson said.
"It was our biggest crowd yet," she said.
"It was amazing being down on the arena looking back up the hill at the huge crowd. We are so appreciative of the support for our rodeo and it was rewarding to see such a turnout."
While the weather was a bit trying with passing showers throughout the day, spectators stuck it out and it added to the atmosphere.
Rowlandson said the Oberon Rodeo committee were excited to see their hard work pay off with a successful event for the community.
"'We've got a good thing going between the users of the showground as we all help each other out with our events.
"It's brilliant to see that all the major local events have come back after the pandemic with such a bang and we are so strongly supported by our community," she said.
She hoped to continue to grow on the rodeo's success for next year.
"I'm sure we'll all have great ideas how we can continue to improve," she said.
She also wanted to thank sponsors of the rodeo.
Winners
"Saul's Group" Rod Brien Memorial Bull Ride
- 1st Christopher Wilson 88pts on Rob Roy
- 2nd Cody Heffernan 86pts on Turbulance
- 3rd Braith Nock 78pts on Hard Times
"Oberon Quarries" Jack Johnston Saddle Bronc
- 1st Hayden Murphy 74pts on Rain Main
- 2nd Ben Rasmussen 73pts on Fools Gold
- =3rd Josh Barnett 72pts on Stiletto
- =3rd Michael Johnston 72pts on Girls Night
"Central West Profile Cutting" Bareback
- =1st Gerard Oversby 80pts on Diva
- =1st Travis Heeb 80pts on Stone Age
- 3rd Brendon Crawley 77pts on Black Andrew
"BH Fencing" Novice Bull
- 1st Jack Rowlandson 62pts (Local and committee member, son of president, sister of secretary and nephew of Rod Brien)
"Royal Hotel" Steer Wrestling
- 1st Jock Bone Langdon 4.955 seconds
"Austbrokers City State" Novice Barrel Horse
- 1st Tammy Cooper 18.566 seconds
"Oberon Earthmoving" Steer Undecorating
- 1st Anna Crisp 2.125 seconds
"Enacon Group" Team Roping
- 1st Header Jock Bone Langdon Heeler Clay Bush 6.1 seconds
"Oberon Concrete" Breakaway Roping
- 1st Emily Harris 2.465 seconds
"HV Electrical" Ladies Barrel
- 1st Katina Matthews 16.968 seconds
"SunnyPoint Beef" Nov Bareback
- No Scores
"Jake's Hydraulics" Rope & Tie
- 1st Logan Penfold 9.59 seconds
"Norfolk Wild" Nov Saddle Bronc
- 1st Coupar Woods 69pts
" S & C Ryan Contracting" 14-U18 Juv Steer Ride
- 1st Cooper Mitchell 71pts
"Oberon Saddlery" 11-U14 Jun Barrel
- 1st Phoebe Usher 17.966 seconds
"Oberon Farm Meats" 8-U18 Jnr Breakaway Roping
- 1st Bailey Searle 4.33 seconds
"S & C Ryan Contracting" 8-U11 Jnr Steer
- 1st Logan George 72pts
"Ray White Beef Services" u11 Jnr Barrel
- 1st Franki Ward 18.144 seconds
"Ray White Beef Services" 14-U18 Juv Barrel
- 1st Thomas Hutton 17.543 seconds
" S & C Ryan Contracting" 11-U14 Jun Steer
- 1st Bailey Searle 70pts