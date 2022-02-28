news, local-news,

It was a weekend of bucking bulls, wild broncs, muddy boots and a whole lot of fun. The 2022 Agile Arbor Tree Services Oberon Rodeo exceeded all expectations, Oberon Rodeo Association secretary/treasurer Bree Rowlandson said. "It was a great day and we have had lots of great reviews from competitors and attendees," she said. There were 210 competitors with 320 entries and over 2700 people on the ground during the day, Rowlandson said. "It was our biggest crowd yet," she said. "It was amazing being down on the arena looking back up the hill at the huge crowd. We are so appreciative of the support for our rodeo and it was rewarding to see such a turnout." While the weather was a bit trying with passing showers throughout the day, spectators stuck it out and it added to the atmosphere. Rowlandson said the Oberon Rodeo committee were excited to see their hard work pay off with a successful event for the community. "'We've got a good thing going between the users of the showground as we all help each other out with our events. "It's brilliant to see that all the major local events have come back after the pandemic with such a bang and we are so strongly supported by our community," she said. She hoped to continue to grow on the rodeo's success for next year. "I'm sure we'll all have great ideas how we can continue to improve," she said. She also wanted to thank sponsors of the rodeo. "Saul's Group" Rod Brien Memorial Bull Ride "Oberon Quarries" Jack Johnston Saddle Bronc "Central West Profile Cutting" Bareback "BH Fencing" Novice Bull "Royal Hotel" Steer Wrestling "Austbrokers City State" Novice Barrel Horse "Oberon Earthmoving" Steer Undecorating "Enacon Group" Team Roping "Oberon Concrete" Breakaway Roping "HV Electrical" Ladies Barrel "SunnyPoint Beef" Nov Bareback "Jake's Hydraulics" Rope & Tie "Norfolk Wild" Nov Saddle Bronc " S & C Ryan Contracting" 14-U18 Juv Steer Ride "Oberon Saddlery" 11-U14 Jun Barrel "Oberon Farm Meats" 8-U18 Jnr Breakaway Roping "S & C Ryan Contracting" 8-U11 Jnr Steer "Ray White Beef Services" u11 Jnr Barrel "Ray White Beef Services" 14-U18 Juv Barrel " S & C Ryan Contracting" 11-U14 Jun Steer

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/zvsqbJ42zsM4GchEBbA5zn/4f5ed934-d16d-4261-a149-cbea53488d8f.jpg/r10_323_4022_2590_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg