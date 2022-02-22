news, local-news,

Concerned parent and citizen Shiyan McKeig says she wants to see a pedestrian crossing implemented at Oberon Public School. Ms McKeig has one son, two nephews and four nieces that all attend the school and she has difficulty crossing the street at school drop off and pick up each day. "My sister lives a few doors up the road and I go to her house every morning and afternoon and we walk and collect the kids every day," she said. Currently there is a pedestrian crossing from the school on Dart Street to the RSL, and from the RSL to Dudley Street, but only one one side. There is no pedestrian crossing directly from the school across to Dudley Street, and that's where Ms McKeig concerns lie. "We see a lot of other kids try to get across by themselves, they're quite young and it is quite hard when you don't have a parent or adult to help you cross and there's cars and buses," she said. "They don't give way and they don't slow down. Sometimes we wait up to 15 minutes to cross the street over to the school," she said. Ms McKeig said a pedestrian crossing would help to ensure the safety of all children and benefit the school. "I think it would help. Of course kids need to be taught to be street smart and stop and look both ways before they cross, but it would be extra safety. "I'd never want that phone call to say my child has been hit, my heart would break," she said. "I wouldn't want our kids or any kid to be hit, and if that happened it would be too little to late because it shouldn't come to a child or anyone's life or losing a limb to get a crossing." She also said she'd like to see Oberon Public School implement a walkers line to make sure students are crossing the road safely. "They do it for the bus but it would be a good idea to have someone overlooking students as they cross the road," she said. Ms McKeig said she has reached out to Oberon Council and the school's P&C as well as other parents who feel the same about getting a crossing in place. The Oberon Review has contacted Oberon Council for comment. What do you think? Send us your thoughts.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/zvsqbJ42zsM4GchEBbA5zn/c18bdb9e-17a8-44a1-a65e-7d9c55db4af1.JPG/r0_257_4512_2806_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

HAVE YOUR SAY Shiyan McKeig wants to see a pedestrian crossing from Dudley Street to Oberon Public School Alanna Tomazin