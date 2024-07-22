Oberon Review
Oberon Review's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Time is running out to update your details for council elections

Belinda-Jane Davis
By Belinda-Jane Davis
Updated July 23 2024 - 8:43am, first published July 22 2024 - 6:39pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Voters are being encouraged to check their enrolment details to make sure they are ready to vote in the September local government elections.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Belinda-Jane Davis

Belinda-Jane Davis

Journalist

Passionate about community news

Get the latest Oberon news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.