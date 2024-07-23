Oberon Review
Parade and podcast for Oberon firefighter celebrate a local legend

By Staff Reporters
Updated July 23 2024 - 10:33am, first published 10:32am
Oberon firefighter Peter Ryan celebrated 60 years of continuous service this year, making him the longest serving operational firefighter in the 140 year history of Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW).

