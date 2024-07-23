Parade and podcast for Oberon firefighter celebrate a local legend

Oberon firefighter Peter Ryan celebrated 60 years of continuous service this year, making him the longest serving operational firefighter in the 140 year history of Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW).
So as his final day on duty approaches, Oberon Fire Station is preparing a no-holds-barred send off for Mr Ryan with a parade through the town's main street.
On August 25, the station will hold a street 'walk-out' ceremony to honour Mr Ryan, giving his peers and the community the chance to show their appreciation for his decades of work.
Operational firefighters past and present will create a Guard of Honour in full ceremonial dress. Members of the FRNSW leadership team will also attend to show their respect, including Commissioner Jeremy Fewtrell.
In the lead up to the farewell event, Oberon Fire Station is releasing a six-part podcast of conversations with Mr Ryan.
Throughout the series he discusses the history of his career, including the fire station, the appliance, the uniforms, and a few of his big jobs in Oberon.
In May this year, Mr Ryan was recognised for his career with a second golden clasp to the NSW Fire Brigades Long Service and Good Conduct Medal, as well as an 'Acknowledgement of Service' certificate.
At the time, Commissioner Fewtrell expressed his gratitude for Mr Ryan's dedication to both FRSNW as well as Oberon.
"Peter is still a key part in every incident he attends," he said.
"Always the quiet achiever, things just happen when Peter is on the fireground. His knowledge of firefighting operations is only surpassed by his knowledge of the town and its people."
The street parade honouring Mr Ryan will begin at 10am on Sunday, August 25. It will run along the main street of Oberon, finishing at 411 Fire Station, 51 North Street.
