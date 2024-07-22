Divers brave icy waters for maintenance work on Oberon Dam

A team of divers will be spending most of next month submerged in the icy waters of Lake Oberon, replacing valves along Oberon Dam.
The maintenance work will begin at the end of July and will take around five weeks to complete, during which time divers will be swimming around in a water temperature of around eight degrees.
Brian Mayhew, WaterNSW General Manager Regional Operations Sydney, said: "The current water temperature is a chilly eight degrees, but these specialist divers wear dry suits and do this kind of work year-round.
"It's actually safer and more cost-effective to use divers to replace the valves rather than lowering the lake's water level."
A statement from WaterNSW said the works will not impact the operation of the dam or access to nearby recreational facilities, but some customers may see a slight loss in water pressure and some water discolouration.
Public pedestrian access along the Oberon Dam wall will be closed for the safety of visitors and workers.
"To minimise impacts to the community and customers, this essential maintenance work is completed during winter when demand for water is lower," Mr Mayhew said.
Specialist divers will replace several valves on the intake tower that control the release of water from the dam as part of WaterNSW's Fish River supply scheme that supplies Oberon and Lithgow councils.
A temporary pumping system will first be installed to pump water over the dam wall and into the pipe system, to ensure an essential supply of water to Fish River customers. Divers will then start replacing a series of valves along a vertical section of the intake tower.
"The work will help ensure the reliable and efficient operation of the Oberon Dam intake tower and safe water supply to customers in the Fish River region," Mr Mayhew said.
"WaterNSW invests in regular maintenance and upkeep to ensure the reliability of our assets into the future and provide the best outcomes for our customers."
The Fish River water supply scheme supplies water to Mount Piper power station, to Oberon and Lithgow councils for domestic and industry use, and to about 230 properties along its length. It also supplements town supplies in the upper Blue Mountains.
