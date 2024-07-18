Oberon firefighter joins marathon to raise funds for young burn victims

Oberon firefighter Geoff Swannell is warming up for this year's City2Surf marathon, but the event means more to him than just a day of running: he's part of a crew raising money for kids with burn injuries.
The group he's joining, organised by Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW), will take on the 14 kilometre fun run in Sydney on August 14.
Their aim is to raise funds for the 'Beat the Burn' campaign, with money going towards the Burns Unit at The Children's Hospital at Westmead.
Mr Swannell last took on City2Surf in 1985, and nearly 40 years later he's joining the marathon once again - thanks to some encouragement from his daughter.
"She asked me if I'd enter it with her. So I said 'yeah, but I'll be walking, I'll see you at Bondi'," Mr Swannell told the Review.
The FRNSW group includes three teams, with Mr Swannell's team walking the marathon as a show of support. Another team will walk the marathon in full firefighter gear - modified to be lighter - while the remaining team will be running at their best.
The Beat the Burn campaign has a current fundraising target of $400,000. Mr Swannell has started his own fundraiser page to contribute to that final figure.
"I've set a small-town goal, I'm hoping I might be able to get enough people to throw five bucks my way so I raise $500 for their cause," he said.
The Burns Unit at The Children's Hospital at Westmead is the referral centre for all major pediatric burns in NSW.
Funding helps the unit conduct research, purchase expensive equipment, and provide the latest in pain and scar management to young burn survivors.
To donate to Mr Swannell's fundraiser and support the Beat the Burn campaign, visit: https://beattheburn.org/geoff-swannell
