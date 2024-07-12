Oberon Tigers burn bright with win streak after overcoming injuries

The Oberon Tigers are once again revelling in the thrill of the fight, overcoming setbacks with a streak of wins in the Woodbridge Cup as semifinals approach.
After a promising start to the competition in April, the team faced challenges that put them on the back foot in early June.
Yet Coach Dallas Booth said that the team is once again reaching its full potential, with three recent wins backing his words.
"We had a rough patch through the middle there, we had some injuries and some work commitments," Mr Booth said.
"We are starting to get our full strength side back on deck, and that's starting to show in our results."
Since June 23 the Oberon team has won against Blayney, Cargo, and Grenfell. They're now rearing to go for their next game against CSU on July 13, to be played on home turf at the Oberon Tigers Sports Recreation Ground.
Mr Booth said the team has put in fierce performances despite setbacks, such as Aiden Sheppard's indomitable tackles and Senio Lefaoseu scoring five tries in one game.
"When we lost a couple of games in the middle there it's hard to keep one hundred per cent positive. But the guys have kept their heads up totally, they know that once we get to full strength we can turn it around," Mr Booth said.
"Cowra are undefeated on top of the table, they've only had one draw - but that was against us, and we still had a couple of players out that game.
"We know what we can do at full strength."
The next goal for the Tigers is to secure a place in the semifinals, which Mr Booth said is "a completely different competition". Their challenge after CSU will be a rematch against current competition leaders, Cowra.
