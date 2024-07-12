'We're really proud of the facility': One year since Oberon Library upgrade

The upgraded Oberon library has now reached its first birthday, and in just one year the facility already has a string of successes behind it and a bright future ahead.
Work on the Oberon Library and Community Centre was completed in July last year, establishing a community cornerstone that had been anticipated for nearly a decade.
The renovated library received a brand new look including meeting rooms, youth areas and event spaces, creating a space with greater emphasis on community use. The function room has a capacity of 250 people, creating opportunities for larger events.
Julie Baker, library manager at the facility, told the Review that with only a year behind the new library it has already shown great success in connecting locals.
"It's been fantastic. We've seen a lot of new people coming through and using the facility, lots of the community groups are using the facility every week," she said.
"We've seen an increase in Oberon youths coming in and hanging out... even people just passing through, coming in, using printing, and just sitting in a nice warm spot.
"The community has really embraced the new facility, and it's keeping us on our toes."
The past year at the library has included a youth week program filled with activities, school holiday events, displays, and the currently running NAIDOC exhibition.
"Since reopening we've been really busy, and there's definitely been a huge increase in use," Ms Baker said.
"Having a bigger space, we've been able to do a lot more events and displays, all the talks, all those sorts of things that we just weren't able to do before."
Work to transform the local library and community centre was supported by a grant of $3 million from the former NSW Liberal/National Party Government.
Member for Bathurst Paul Toole said: "Time flies and it's already been a year since I joined with Oberon Council and the community to officially open the Oberon Library and Community Centre.
"Libraries are an important cog in the social fabric that makes up our regional towns and gives residents a place to go, to meet and to spend time learning or exploring interests."
With only a year under its belt the future for the facility is bright, with plans for bigger author talks and the possibility of hosting the Waste 2 Art regional exhibition.
Ms Baker said that after around eight years to reach this point, the outcome for Oberon has been fantastic.
"It's a really great result after a lot of hard work by a lot of staff, and a lot of support from the community."
"Just seeing how many people are coming in and using the space, and the different reasons... it's not just coming in to borrow a book. They're coming in to play cards, meet up with friends, study, online collaborative work which they may not have been able to do anywhere else before.
"We're really proud of the facility. If people want to come down and have a look and say hello, we're a friendly bunch."
Oberon Library and Community Centre can be found at the corner of Dart and Fleming Streets, and is open Monday-Friday 9.30am-5.30pm, Saturday 9am-1pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.