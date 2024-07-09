Patricia Cleton has been surrounded by love for 100 years

Patricia Cleton attributes her long life to being surrounded by love as she reaches the rare milestone of turning 100 years old.
Mrs Cleton who lives in Oberon was born in Granville, Sydney in 1924 as one of seven children.
According to Mrs Cleton, Those early years were some of the best of her life.
"To me, the era that I lived through was the best era. It was so quiet," she said.
"No one had any money, but they all worked and they all strived to be better.
"I had two brothers and four sisters and I had very loving parents."
Mrs Cleton married her late husband Frank at the age of 27 and they had one son named Keith.
"He [Frank] was the only boy I ever went out with in my life," Mrs Cleton said.
"I had a wonderful husband."
Living for 100 years can make it difficult to choose a favourite memory, but Mrs Cleton recalled a weekly routine from her early adulthood that she cherishes to this day.
"One of my favourite memories is before I was married, and after I was married for a few months. We lived at Granville as I said." Mrs Cleton said.
"Of a Sunday afternoon Dad and I would walk from Granville to Parramatta just to window shop. And the next week we'd walk to Auburn.
"I was pretty close to my father."
With a long life comes many ups and downs, and while Ms Cleton said she has had a quiet life, she has also experienced deep loss.
Her son Keith's tragic passing 13 years ago with cancer was what Ms Cleton described as one of the most painful parts of her life.
According to Ms Cleton, losing her husband in 2007 was even harder for her to cope with.
"You never ever get over losing a child," she said.
"But really and truly to lose a partner is far worse, because you've got no one to tell your problems or anything. It's an awful situation."
Mrs Cleton had been living in Raglan up until her husband passed away, before moving to Oberon with her son and daughter-in-law Joanne.
"He [Mr Clenton] died at five o'clock. So at seven o'clock, we'd gone home to Raglan. Joanne and my son Keith packed my belongings," Mrs Clenton said.
"I had a beautiful home there and I never went back to it. I sold it."
Mrs Cleton still lives with her daughter-in-law Joanne, who she has known for 55 years.
"We get on really well," Mrs Cleton said.
Mrs Cleton has three grandchildren and six great-grandchildren, two of whom she sees most afternoons after school.
According to Mrs Cleton, she feels fortunate to reach 100 as she has felt loved every moment of the journey.
"I've been surrounded by love all my life. I really have," Mrs Cleton said.
"I've been very lucky."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.