Oberon Review
Oberon Review's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Our People

Patricia Cleton has been surrounded by love for 100 years

Reidun Berntsen
By Reidun Berntsen
Updated July 9 2024 - 4:04pm, first published 3:53pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Patricia Cleton holds her wedding photo and sits with great-grandchildren Ruby and Fletcher. Picture by Reidun Berntsen.
Patricia Cleton holds her wedding photo and sits with great-grandchildren Ruby and Fletcher. Picture by Reidun Berntsen.

Patricia Cleton attributes her long life to being surrounded by love as she reaches the rare milestone of turning 100 years old.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Reidun Berntsen

Reidun Berntsen

Journalist

Reidun is a Journalist and writer who lives in a country town 3 hours from Sydney, Australia. From a young age, Reidun has been in love with words and the infinite possibilities they bring. Stories, features and poems have been a major part of her writing career.

Get the latest Oberon news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.