Winter has definitely arrived but so has added dangers while driving

WHILE there's something magical about the winter months, especially the ambience when snow falls, it's vital road users remember the dangers the cold weather brings to the roads.
Between the thick fog that can sit on the city until late morning, to the frosty conditions that create black ice on the roads, Chief Inspector Glenn Cogdell has a few safety tips he strongly urges everyone to follow during the colder months.
"With winter and the change in the seasons, we have got fog and we do get the icy conditions, especially around Bathurst and going to the Blue Mountains, Oberon and Blayney areas," he said.
Just as you would when driving through a storm, driving to conditions is very important during the winter months, especially when the fog impairs your vision.
On those frosty mornings, it's important to warm your car up and make sure any ice on the windscreen and mirrors is completely defrosted before driving.
And always turn your lights on, even during the day, to make sure others on the road can see you.
"Keep a safe distance from the vehicles in front of you and abide by the three-second rule," Chief Inspt Cogdell said.
"The important thing also is, just because the speed limit might say 100 kilometres an hour, that's the limit on your speed, that's not necessarily to say that if it's extremely foggy you still drive at 100km/h.
"You drive to the conditions, so you can safely stop and safely avoid animals on the road or in case someone else stops in front of you."
Be aware of black ice
With no way of knowing whether you're about to hit black ice or not, it's even more important for those driving during the night and the early hours of the morning to remain vigilant - particularly in low-lying areas when the temperature is sub-zero.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.