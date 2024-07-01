Oberon RSL bowled over by funding

The lawn bowling facilities at Oberon RSL are set for a boost thanks to an announcement made this week by Member for Bathurst Paul Toole.
Mr Toole visited the venue to deliver the news that a NSW Government Community Building Partnership (CBP) grant of $12,251 would be heading their way.
A popular activity for many members and visitors to Oberon RSL, the sport of bowls in the township also received major support from Mr Toole who delivered a $160,000 grant to the Oberon RSL Club to allow a brand new synthetic green to be installed.
"It's great to have been able to once again meet with members at Oberon RSL to inform them of the CBP grant," he said.
"The funding will be used for the purchase, replacement, and installation of six seats situation around the bowls green. It also means the club will be able to put in seven new scoreboards around the playing surface which will also help give the area a facelift."
Mr Toole said that bowling brought members of the Oberon district together for social and competition play which was great for all those involved.
"Bowling is an inclusive sport that encourages improved fitness, greater well-being and social interaction," he said.
The Community Building Partnership fund is a NSW Government initiative which awards grants for community infrastructure projects that deliver positive social, environmental and recreational outcomes.
