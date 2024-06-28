'Given token consideration': Why this couple want their Oberon wind tower concerns known

BOB and Debbie Flory moved away from the rat race 14 years ago to a small property on the outskirts of Oberon.
Now they, along with hundreds of others, fear their idyllic rural lifestyle could be at risk if plans for wind towers in the district go ahead.
The couple were among a 500-strong crowd packed into the Oberon RSL auditorium on Thursday night, June 27 for the latest community meeting organised by the Oberon Against Wind Towers group.
Mr Flory said he had a number of concerns about the wind towers, and came to the meeting to find out more.
"Our concerns are the changes that will happen, not so much about the wind towers, but the associated damage that comes with the transport and the building restrictions put on us," he said.
"I'm also worried about the changing of the landscape as a result of the wind towers.
"To be honest, I'm not in favour of wind towers, as simple as that - them or solar panels.
"I think they do too much damage. And also I think, unfortunately, living in the regions, we are a small minority compared to the population which uses the most electricity. It's as simple as that."
The meeting at the Oberon RSL was held to provide an update on two proposed wind farm projects in the Oberon area: the Paling Yards Wind Farm on private land north of Taralga (whose environmental impact statement was placed on exhibition last year); and a wind farm in the Gurnang, Vulcan and Mount David state forests.
Forestry Corporation issued permits in May 2024 for investigations into wind farms in four locations, including Black Springs and Sunny Corner, and one of the two companies behind the proposed Oberon state forest project says it is now talking to the community.
Stromlo Energy is - with TagEnergy - investigating the viability of the wind farm in the softwood plantations in the Oberon area.
TagEnergy would be the owner-operator if The Pines Wind Farm proceeds, while Stromlo is "leading all activities prior to the start of construction".
Stromlo has previously told the Advocate that the company "wants to meet and listen to everyone in the community, especially those nearby to the Forestry agreement area".
The company has also previously said that, since Forestry Corporation's announcement about issuing permits to look at state forests, Stromlo has "had staff in the community on almost every day, presented to councillors on three occasions, and by the end of July will have hosted four community drop-in sessions".
Mr Flory said he felt the opposition to the wind towers was becoming stronger.
"We came to get away from the rat race; we live on a rural property and we love it there.
"We love Oberon and we feel that people haven't been given the opportunity to voice their concerns about this.
"So we have to go through a process like this to be heard.
"I feel like we only have been given token consideration and the decision has already been made."
The couple, who have previously attended an Oberon Against Wind Towers meeting, said they feel the group is making progress and providing the community with information.
"It seems we know something about it [the proposal], but we don't really trust what we've been told," he said, adding he feels the company behind the project is "making a lot of promises".
"It's too convenient."
Both Mr and Mrs Flory also said they have concerns about existing infrastructure, such as roads, being able to handle the project and its construction.
"Like if we can't go to Bathurst because the road is closed," he said
"Or ambulances getting through - that's the biggest concern," Mrs Flory said.
"And if there is a bushfire, what happens?" Mr Flory said.
"Do we stand and deliver at our own property? We just don't know."
Mr Flory said he believes that once more is known about the project, more opposition will grow.
"Once it starts affecting people, then the opposition will come stronger," he said.
"I just can't see having 400 or 300 wind towers close to Oberon is required.
"And 300 metres high ... the damage they will cause to the environment, we just don't know."
