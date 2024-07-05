Oberon students find sport, academic success

On Thursday, June 27, Oberon Public School (OPS) recognised some of the achievements of their wonderful students during Term 2.
The school acknowledged and celebrated students who achieved their silver, gold and diamond award.
They congratulated all their cross country and athletics champions who received medallions and trophies.
Vulcan captains also accepted the cross country cup as well as the athletics shield.
OPS are very proud of their hard-working and dedicated students. Following the assembly, students enjoyed morning tea with their invited guests.
On Thursday, June 27, Oberon High School students and staff travelled to Molong Central School for the next leg of the Rural Cup.
While the result did not go in Oberon's favour, students started the day strong and demonstrated outstanding sportsmanship right up until the end.
OHS staff could not be prouder of how they fought hard and tried their best across the wide range of sports on offer on the day.
They would like to thank the organisational team and all their staff in general, who as usual came together to make it a great day.
Religious education test - Congratulations to the school's Year 6 students and their teacher Mrs Kate Brown who achieved great success in The Diocesan Religious Education Test last Tuesday.
The test included 40 questions.
The students achieved a school average of 34 which was well above the Diocesan average of 28.
This equated to 3 High Distinctions, 4 Distinctions and 4 Credits.
Well done Year 6 and Mrs Brown.
Year 4 - In Year 4, the students have continued to work hard achieving their goals and working on building strong relationships.
This term their novel study has been "Tom Appleby Convict Boy" by Jackie French.
It's a historical narrative about a boy named Tom who as an orphan in the 1780s, becomes a convict and is transported to Australia to be part of the new colony.
This has been a thought provoking novel for all students, always so enthusiastic to read a chapter or two.
In History, students have continued looking at "First Contacts".
The students have learnt about the importance of being an inquisitive historian and how discovering things about the past is important for the future.
Researching The First Fleet and the early colonial days in Sydney Cove allowed the students to gain a real insight into the challenges and difficulties for Australia's First Colony.
Classes are really looking forward to the Stage 2 Excursion tomorrow in Sydney, whereby they will learn more about convict life and the Indigenous ways of living.
Soccer - The school also celebrated its Soccer Gala Day, and thanked all staff, parents and students for making the event last Friday a success.
The school had a great winter's day filled with fun and lots of sportsmanship on display.
