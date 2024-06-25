Oberon Tigers optimistic for home game after Round 10 win

The Oberon Tigers are riding on the high off their recent victory against the Blayney Bears as they prepare for this weekend's game on home turf.
After four rounds of losses, the Tigers defeated the Bears 46-10 in Round 10 of the Woodbridge Cup, bringing a sense of optimism to the team.
"We've definitely have got areas to improve on, but we are starting to get back to full strength which will hopefully let us build some momentum over the next few weeks," Coach, Dallas Booth said.
In Round 11, The Tigers will play the Cargo Blue Heelers at Oberon Tigers Sports Recreation Ground at 2pm on Saturday, June 30.
According to Booth, the team are feeling well-prepared for the clash after their recent victory and the return of players.
"Our spirits are still high. Getting a win after a few losses is a good feeling," Booth said.
"We also understand that we have been under strength for the last few weeks. We know the quality of players we have coming back onto our side.
"We are hoping we can build some momentum off that."
At the end of Round 10, The Oberon Tigers are positioned eighth on the Ladder with three wins this season.
