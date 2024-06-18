Oberon players show form in hockey championships

Six talented Oberon hockey players recently contested the New Balance Under 16's Girls Field State Hockey Championships in Bathurst.
They showcased their talents as selected representatives in Lithgow and Bathurst teams.
Bathurst Hockey Association hosted the three-day championship event with 34 teams travelling from as far away as Albury-Wodonga and the Far North Coast to compete.
Bathurst (1) competed in Division 2 and had mixed results. The girls played well across the first four games but unfortunately the results didn't represent how hard they worked.
They saved their best performance for their final game against Canberra, winning 2-0.
Bathurst (2) had a strong showing in division 3, securing a win and three draws to finish the tournament in fourth place.
The team demonstrated sportsmanship and resilience, performing well despite some injury challenges late in the tournament.
President of the Oberon Junior Hockey Association Danni-Lee Thompson said Oberon Junior Hockey Association was incredibly proud of our players who participated at the Under 16's State Championships, representing both Bathurst and Lithgow Associations.
"All of our talented players can be incredibly proud of their effort and commitment over the three days of competition," they said.
"Special mention and congratulations to Grace Yeo, Addisen Welch and Jasmin Cole who represented Lithgow and were runner ups of division 4.
"To make the final is an incredible achievement and to take home a silver medal is something to be very proud of. Congratulations girls."
After a five year absence, Lithgow made a stunning return to the under 16's state competition.
Solid results on days one and two ensured that the team were in the top three heading into the final day.
Lithgow headed into the final day well placed in second with a final pool game to play. Lithgow were leading 1-0 against a determined Illawarra South Coast, as a thick fog descended over the Cooke Hockey Complex.
Concerned hockey officials determined the surfaces unsafe and called off the game at half time with the 1-0 result deemed to be fulltime.
A Bathurst, Northern Sydney Beaches 1-1 draw saw Lithgow finishing on top of the rankings on goal averages.
Stellar performances by Cole and Welch in defensive midfield and Yeo in goal, conceding no goals in the pool games, was instrumental in achieving the top division ranking heading into the Championship final.
In the final, against Northern Sydney Beaches, a late breakaway goal was all that separated the two teams at the final buzzer.
The final finishing 1-0 with Lithgow taking home a well earnt silver.
Lithgow Representative Coordinator Adam Whichelo said the girls team showed amazing skill over the weekend and worked so well as a team.
"The girls have done Lithgow Hockey proud and they are looking forward to next year's State Championships."
