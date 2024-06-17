Friends of Oberon Library call for Winter Warm Up entries

The Friends of Oberon Library are taking entries for their upcoming Winter Warm Up fibre and fabric crafts competition.
On From Thursday, June 27 to Saturday, June 29 at Oberon Library and Community Centre, the Friends are calling for warm crafted items whether they've been knitted, sewn, crocheted or woven to be entered in the competition or submitted for display.
The adult categories are wearable; clothing of any sort, household warming; any item for the home, upcycling; any item using recycled fabrics or yarns and soft toys.
The primary and secondary school age categories have an Australiana theme and are puppet; finger, hand, sock or pop stick, and mask.
The Winter Warm Up is a great opportunity to showcase creativity and win a prize.
Entries need to be submitted on Monday, June 24 and Tuesday, June 25 from 10am to 4pm. Entry forms are available from the library and council building.
Prizes will be presented on Friday, June 28 at 5.30pm.
Professional entries are invited for display only.
The exhibition is open from 10am to 4.30pm on Thursday, June 27 and Friday, June 28, and from 10am to 1pm on Saturday, June 29.
For more details or enquiries contact Kathy Sajowitz on 0428543693 or email dietmar.sajowitz@bigpond.com.
