Adaptation of Rick Springfield's life 'Late, Late at Night' comes to Oberon

Rick Springfield's autobiography, Late, Late at Night has been adapted into a performance by playwrite Kieran Carroll.
The production of the same name, will be brought to Oberon on Friday, July 12, at the Malachi Gilmore Hall.
The one-man pop-rock production follows Rick Springfield's journey as he goes from a suburban boy in Australia to a life of fame and fortune.
The two hour plus adaptation goes beyond Springfield's popular pop image or what he is best remembered for on the 80's pop charts.
Kieran Carrol said he adapted the autobiography because he was attracted to "localism" of the superstar's story.
Springfield's house in the Melbourne suburb of Parkdale is a focal point of the performance.
Mr Carroll lives in Edithvale, and Rick Springfield lived in a neighbouring suburb, Parkdale, in the late 60s and early 70s.
"He was this guy that had won a Grammy Award, has all of this huge US success, but spent his early years in this area of Melbourne," he said.
"Even in 1984, after all the success, and winning a Grammy to avoid the paparazzi of the time, he got married in a little church in a place called Mordialloc, which is between Parkdale and Edithvale."
The performance traces the artist's life and career across 60 years, and the Parkdale house represents the refuge he returns to, to escape fame.
"It's an adventure for Australian audiences into where an Australian musician has gone in terms of worldwide success," he said.
Directed by Robert Johnson, the show features over 20 Springfield songs from the 1980's to the present day.
Singer, Jackson Carroll will take the stage as Springfield and tell his story through song.
Tickets start at $30 and can be purchased online via Humantix.
