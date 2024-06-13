Matildas sign off with victory over China before Paris Olympic Games

Australia's Matildas wrapped up their pre-Olympic campaign with a convincing 2-0 victory over China, thrilling a massive crowd at Sydney's Olympic Stadium.
Goals from Clare Wheeler and Hayley Raso sealed the win, providing a perfect send-off for the team and a heartfelt farewell to veteran goalkeeper Lydia Williams.
The atmosphere at Accor Stadium was electric, as 76,798 fans gathered to support the Matildas. This victory was important for the team, not only as a morale booster but also as a final opportunity for head coach Tony Gustavsson to finalise his squad for the Paris Olympic Games.
The significance of this match extended beyond the scoreline, showcasing the team's readiness and emotional depth.
Lydia Williams, a stalwart of Australian women's football, was honoured in a touching ceremony before the match.
She received a traditional buka cloak from tennis legend Evonne Goolagong, marking her near two-decade-long international career. Williams played the first 45 minutes, receiving a standing ovation from the crowd as she left the pitch, symbolising the end of an era.
Williams's departure created an emotional wave throughout the stadium. The 36-year-old goalkeeper reflected on her journey from the desert to the international stage, highlighting the profound impact of her career on young athletes.
Tony Gustavsson, the Matildas' head coach, used this match as an opportunity to experiment with his tactical setups and player combinations. The coach's demand for more energy and attacking intent was met with a dynamic performance from the team.
Ellie Carpenter and Hayley Raso stood out on the right flank, creating multiple scoring opportunities. Despite some missed chances, the team's overall performance was much improved.
Gustavsson's tactical adjustments at halftime, particularly on the left side, played a main role in breaking down the Chinese defence.
The deadlock was broken early in the second half when substitute Clare Wheeler scored. This goal injected much-needed confidence into the team and set the tone for the remainder of the match.
Shortly after, Hayley Raso justified the coach's trust by scoring a goal through a pass from Cortnee Vine, doubling Australia's lead with a clinical finish.
Michelle Heyman, vying for a spot in the Olympic squad, displayed the power and determination Gustavsson had been looking for, though her efforts didn't result in a goal.
The performances of these players highlight the depth and versatility within the squad, offering a glimpse into Australia's potential at the Paris Games.
With this victory, all eyes now turn to Gustavsson's final squad announcement. The head coach faces the challenging task of narrowing down his choices to 18 players.
After the final list of players is revealed, bookmakers will create their offers, simplifying and clarifying the Matildas' chances of winning the tournament.
The Matildas' strong showing against China has instilled a sense of optimism among fans and players alike. The tactical flexibility and attacking prowess displayed are promising signs as the team prepares for the Olympic challenge.
