Busy time for Oberon school students

Oberon Public School
Stage 3 students travelled to Canberra on June 4 for four days of adventure. They engaged in many activities while learning about our nation's capital. They visited Old Parliament House, the Museum of Australian Democracy, the Electoral Education Centre, Parliament House, National Zoo and Aquarium, Australian War Memorial, Australian Institute of Sport, Royal Australian Mint while having fun at the Sports and Aquatic Centre and Questacon.
St Joseph's Catholic School
Plaque unveiled - Several students attended a plaque unveiling and morning tea at the Oberon Hospital to remember those who had been taken into hospital for treatment and were never returned to their families. It was an honour to be invited and we were very proud of our students who showed great respect and were wonderful school representatives.
Waste2Art - "The Hanging Gardens of Oberon" by K-2 students. Congratulations to our infants students who won the Primary 3 Dimensional section in the Waste2Art Competition. The theme for 2024 is "Year of Packaging". Our students used bubble wrap, wire, egg cartons, postage packing and paint to create an artwork inspired by the Hanging Gardens of babylon and our school garden where we grow vegetables, fruit and flowers.
First Holy Communion - Congratulations to students who made their First Holy Communion: Jack Bailey, William Hewson, Chaz Fitzpatrick, Ruby Behan, Sonny Newstead, Matt Rounds and Daniel Regpala. It was a beautiful Mass. Thank you to all who contributed including Fr Diep, Deacon Terry, Lois and Eddie Gibbons, Miss Miller, Mr & Mrs Brown, Mrs Pointon and those who provided morning tea.
Around the Rooms - It's been a great start to Term 2 for Kindergarten sharing their stories during morning circle and using their soundwaves letter/sound knowledge to write sentences about their weekly literature book. They have learnt about time in mathematics, making their own clocks and learning to tell o'clock time as well as building their own school map of the various places around the school in Science. Students engaged in dot painting using warm colours from the Indigenous flag for National Reconciliation week to represent their learning and understanding of Indigenous cultures and the Stolen Generations. The students' favourite time is attending the Oberon Gym and Tennis centre each week during sport rotations where they've been learning to play tennis using their gross motor skills.
Oberon High School
Oberon High School students completed their White Card NSW Course. The course covers topics required to demonstrate the knowledge and skills to work safely in the construction industry. It is an entry level course covering personal awareness, basic risk management, hazard identification and emergencies.
Western Cross Country - Good luck to our students; Occy Powell, Ollie Blofield, Connor Newland, Wyatt Day, Millie Milton, Jason Certoma, Charlie Christie-Johnston, Monorith Yee, Cattleya Maloney, Reuben Marshall and Kaleb Odobasic who have qualified in the Western Cross Country at Gosling Creek Reserve on June 12.
