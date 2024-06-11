Busy time for Oberon school students

Around the Rooms - It's been a great start to Term 2 for Kindergarten sharing their stories during morning circle and using their soundwaves letter/sound knowledge to write sentences about their weekly literature book. They have learnt about time in mathematics, making their own clocks and learning to tell o'clock time as well as building their own school map of the various places around the school in Science. Students engaged in dot painting using warm colours from the Indigenous flag for National Reconciliation week to represent their learning and understanding of Indigenous cultures and the Stolen Generations. The students' favourite time is attending the Oberon Gym and Tennis centre each week during sport rotations where they've been learning to play tennis using their gross motor skills.

