Oberon Tigers are staying positive in mid season Rugby League update

The Oberon First Grade and League Tag teams have shown persistence, teamwork and athleticism to start the 2024 Rugby League Season.
So far, the season has been challenging for the Tigers, but only halfway through and with seven rounds to go the coaches are staying positive.
Oberon First Grade coach Dallas Booth said the Tigers had a pretty tough run the last few weeks with players out from injuries and work.
The team is currently ranked ninth on the ladder with two wins, one draw and four losses.
Booth is staying confident for the future matches, especially considering there will be more home games in the future.
"I do know at full strength we can mix it with any team in the comp," Booth said.
"It's just a matter of getting the team on the field."
The Oberon First Grade team started the season with a full strength team winning the first round against CSU First Grade, 10-44.
Ever since their bye in round four, the Oberon First Grade have not been playing with a full strength team resulting in four losses.
Most recently, the Tigers played a challenging round eight against the Trundle First Grade at the Oberon Tigers Sports Recreation Ground on Saturday, June 1.
Booth said the team was functioning with 10 of their regular players unavailable due to injury and work commitments.
"However, we also had four players who had not played a game this year come and help us which was great."
"I was very proud of the guys who went out, even though there was a lot of fire power missing from our team they did their best."
Booth said the team had some great players with Nik Barlow and Greg Behan leading the group, and Aiden Sheppard filling in wherever needed.
"Barlow wears his heart on his sleeve every game, even when we were being put to the sword on the weekend with five minutes to go he was still trying to jam people and running as hard as he could."
The Oberon League Tag team are currently ranked 12th on the ladder with one win and six losses.
The woman's team had a stand out performance during the first round against CSU League Tag, winning by 14.
Katie Sutherland and Reece Ryan both scored a try, with Ryan receiving a conversion.
The team has continued to work hard during the following rounds but went up against some tough teams.
A second win was just out of reach during the most recent game against Trundle League Tag on Saturday, June 1 which resulted in a loss of 10-18.
Lahvera Lefaoseu and Makayla Obernier scored a try with Menzi White following through with a conversion.
The team is staying positive for the rest of the season, and is looking forward to playing more games in Oberon.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.