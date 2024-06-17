What's on around the Oberon region

June 8
Walk 'n' talk for life: [Winter in Oberon at Oberon Library and Community Centre - 11.30am start to 1.30pm] Connect with community to raise awareness for mental health and to prevent suicide. Free sausage sizzle or morning tea. Everyone is welcome to join us. For information contact Lincoln Briffa on 6336 1175 or 0434 225 732.
July 13
August 18
September 22
Walk 'n' talk for life: [The Common, Ross Street, Oberon - 11.30am start to 1.30pm] Connect with community to raise awareness for mental health and to prevent suicide. Free sausage sizzle or morning tea. Everyone is welcome to join us. For information contact Lincoln Briffa on 6336 1175 or 0434 225 732.
October 13
November 18
November 22-24
Oberon Chamber Music Festival: At the Malachi/ Stay tuned to the festival website to hear about the 2024 edition, or click here to join the Malachi's mailing list.
December 7
Walk 'n' talk for life: [Christmas Party at The Common, Ross Street, Oberon - 11.30am start to 1.30pm] Connect with community to raise awareness for mental health and to prevent suicide. Free sausage sizzle or morning tea. Everyone is welcome to join us. For information contact Lincoln Briffa on 6336 1175 or 0434 225 732.
Oberon Community and Farmers' Market: Oberon Community and Farmers' Market is held on the first Saturday of every month from 9am until 1pm at the Oberon Showground. On offer is a huge range of home made and home grown foods and produce, as well as crafts, plants, garden ornaments, wine, cheese and nuts according to the season. Also for sale are beeswax candles, patchwork quilts and beautiful chopping boards. The market stall are both inside the pavilion and outside. A great cup of coffee, irresistible treats and a chat are on offer at any time during the morning!
Tarana Farmers Market: Fourth Sunday of the Month, 10am-2pm.Take the opportunity to visit the picturesque Tarana for a chance to get your hands on some of the best locally grown or made produce. Take in the scenery of the beautiful village, while you are peering at the stalls. Mumma Snow's Country Kitchen and General Store will be open during the markets for your chance to grab a bite.
Live Music at the Oberon RSL: Saturday nights in the Main Bar from 7.30 pm is the place to befor great entertainment!
Oberon Permaculture at the Pub: [Royal Hotel Oberon, Monthly on the first Sunday from 5pm] Permaculture at the Pub is a casual social event for everyone. Held once a month in local pubs, it is a get together for anyone wanting to talk about gardening, sustainability, self-sufficiency, the environment, compost, local events, the community, and more. There is no agenda, no tickets, no bookings - you drop in and stay for as long or as little as you like.
Book Nook at Oberon Library: Recycled BOOK's DVD'S, JIGSAW PUZZLES FOR SALE. Located next to the Oberon Library & Community Centre Fleming St Oberon
Every Wednesday 10am - 2pm and every Saturday 9am - 1pm
ALL ITEMS JUST$1All funds raised support the Oberon LibraryYes we are happy to receive your pre loved books
Oberone District Museum:
The Oberon and District Museum was established in 1989. It holds an interesting and varied collection of artifacts and memorabilia, including a 3D model of the township as it was in the 1930s. It has a functioning blacksmith's shop, an array of old farming equipment and a very old, Oberon weatherboard cottage (circa 1887) with furniture filled rooms depicting how life was lived in those early years. There is also a huge array of photos, as well as an extensive collection of local family history. Entry fee is $5 per person or $12 per family. Address: Corner of Lowes Mount Road and Scotia Ave: entry via Scotia Avenue. Contact: oberonmuseum@gmail.com or phone the Secretary on 0418 671 754
Experience RedGround Truffle Farm:
Looking for things to do in Oberon? Escape to the scenic world of RedGround, where picturesque landscapes and unforgettable experiences await. Located at 264 Titania Rd, Oberon NSW 2787
Mayfield Garden: Open 9am-4:30pm daily. Perhaps Oberon's most famous garden is the awe inspiring, Mayfield. This magnificent garden is the largest cool climate garden in the world and is truly a must see. 36 acres of the garden are open to visitors every day, except Christmas Day and Boxing Day. Visit the fabulous Water Garden with its glorious mass plantings, the Copper Tree and the Grotto on your way to the Gallery, which gives a fascinating history of the garden and a tribute to those involved with its creation.More information on Mayfield is on their website here. Phone +61 2 6336 3131
Oberon Military Museum: The Oberon Military Museum houses an array of weapons from World War 1 to the present. Also on display are medals and various items used by our Australian Armed Forces. Various other items used by the Australian Armed Forces are also on display. Outside the museum stands The Light Horse, created by local talented artist and sculptor, Harrie Fasher.Located on the corner of Oberon and Dudley Sts, the museum is open Wednesdays, and Fridays from noon until 4pm and Saturdays and Public Holidays from 10am to 4pm. Admission is free.
Beers & Beats: Head to the newly updated beer garden at the Rockley Pub. Every Sunday throughout spring and summer there will be local musicians show off their talents between 1pm- 4pm along with cold local and imported beers available directly in the beer garden for your convenience. Chef Simon Borghesi will be lighting up the smoker and putting on specials like smoked pork rolls.
Music and quizzing go hand in hand: Reckless Brewing has dialled it up to 11 with live music each Sunday at the Reckless taproom! Tunes start from 2pm. Reckless Sunday Sessions also include Reckless Trivia from 6pm, and Happy Hour from 6pm-8pm, so you can enjoy 20 per cent off schooners at the same time as quizzing. Trivia Prizes - 1st Place - $100 bar tab; 2nd Place - Weekly Junktion tip shop Prize; 2nd Last Place - Round of drinks for your team.
Bathurst Heritage Trades Trail: [10am-4pm] More than 100 artisans from across Australia will inspire the next generation of craftspeople at the Bathurst Heritage Trades Trail. The program features a fair at the historic Bathurst Showground with stalls, demonstrations, workshops, food stalls, live music and entertainment. New exhibitors include a professional sand sculptor and sock maker, joining blacksmiths, bodgers, candle-makers, Aboriginal tool makers, violin makers, spinners, weavers, upholsterers, furniture makers and winemakers. Ride an authentic Cobb & Co coach, crack a whip, learn to crochet, stomp on wine, and hear first-hand from a variety of authentic and unique artisans. Tickets are $20 (online early bird at www.bathurstregion.com.au or $25 at the gate for unlimited entry over both days.
