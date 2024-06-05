'Speed, intensity and power': Oberon cowboys compete at Wollongong Rodeo

Oberon cowboys had a wild day out at Wollongong's Ride 4 Life Rodeo competition on Saturday 25 May.
In an event for the most daring, bull riders from all over gathered at the Win Sports & Entertainment Centre to compete for the championship prize of $40,000.
Oberon was well represented with Charlie Bailey, Hugh Treanor, Bailee Selton, Jack Rowlandson and junior rider Bo Ryan competing.
Oberon Rodeo Association President Jack Rowlandson said the indoor rodeo at the Win Sports & Entertainment Centre was one of the best he has ever competed in.
"It was a great weekend, I've never competed at a rodeo with an atmosphere like it," he said.
"Everyone was just roaring and getting right behind it."
Rodeo 4 life is the richest rodeo in Australia with all profits made on the day going towards research programs at the Royal Prince Alfred Transplant Institute.
Vice president of the Oberon Rodeo Association Charlie Bailey made a great effort but slapped his bull in the first round.
Hugh Treanor and Bailee Selton both got their bulls in the first round and made the top ten.
Mr Rowlandson and fellow bull riders have been filling their weekends at rodeo events all year, having competitions all over the state.
In preparation, Mr Rowlandson said they practice on a buck and drum, and even practice bulls.
"We've got a heap of practice junior and open bulls here that we take to the showground," he said.
However, Mr Rowlandson said once you get to the rodeo and onto the bull, there is little you can do except not think.
"You can't think about it at all as you get less than a second to make your move," he said.
"You don't think about getting on, you're not thinking about riding the bull, you're not thinking about anything."
Mr Rowlandson said there are necessary routines riders have before getting on the bull.
"Riders need to get their gear ready like putting resin on the rope to help our hands stay on the rope, then we need to warm the rope, put the flank on and make sure the helmet is clipped," he said.
"There is a bit of a routine everyone keeps, they have their own little thing that they do, but then you don't think about it, you just hold on."
Mr Rowlandson got hooked by the bull in the first round but is ready to compete this June long weekend at the Coonamble Rodeo and Campdraft.
