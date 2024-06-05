Fitness fun and Reconciliation, the week that was at Oberon schools

Thank you to everyone who made our athletics carnival a success last Friday including staff students and Oberon little athletics for the use of their equipment. Thank you to our parents and families for coming to support their children and to pick of the bunch for a lovely staff lunch. We began with a house marching event that Mr. Neville Stapleton was kind enough to come and judge. The students showed great commitment and spirit, with Tenison coming out the winner on the day. Students who have been successful in being selected for the next level will receive a note in coming weeks. We are extremely proud of the efforts and sportsmanship shown across all of our age groups and events. Age champions will be presented with their medals on Friday at assembly.