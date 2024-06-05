Fitness fun and Reconciliation, the week that was at Oberon schools

Our year six students were invited to attend the Sorry Day morning tea at the Oberon Library and Community Centre on Monday. Our local schools, Oberon Council and aboriginal community members were in attendance. The special celebration commenced with a smoking ceremony performed by Jordan Boney. Community members came together to reflect on Sorry Day and what it means to them over morning tea.
Thank you to everyone who made our athletics carnival a success last Friday including staff students and Oberon little athletics for the use of their equipment. Thank you to our parents and families for coming to support their children and to pick of the bunch for a lovely staff lunch. We began with a house marching event that Mr. Neville Stapleton was kind enough to come and judge. The students showed great commitment and spirit, with Tenison coming out the winner on the day. Students who have been successful in being selected for the next level will receive a note in coming weeks. We are extremely proud of the efforts and sportsmanship shown across all of our age groups and events. Age champions will be presented with their medals on Friday at assembly.
Oberon High School held an assembly to celebrate Reconciliation Week with Martkia Davis reading a personal Acknowledgment of Country. Martika and Abbey talked about the importance of Sorry Day and what it means to them. Each fortnight OHS students are taught traditional dance by Jordan Boney, they also performed several dances during the assembly.
Oberon Public School students had a wonderful time at Taronga Zoo. They participated in the 'backyard buddies' zookeeper workshop, learning about native animals, habitats and food sources. In small groups, students had an excellent time exploring the zoo and seen a range of animals from around the world. Students even had the opportunity to see a live animal show.
