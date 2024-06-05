Oberon Review
Oberon Review's complete view of property
Fitness fun and Reconciliation, the week that was at Oberon schools

By Staff Reporters
June 5 2024 - 3:21pm
St Joseph's Catholic School

Sorry Day

Our year six students were invited to attend the Sorry Day morning tea at the Oberon Library and Community Centre on Monday. Our local schools, Oberon Council and aboriginal community members were in attendance. The special celebration commenced with a smoking ceremony performed by Jordan Boney. Community members came together to reflect on Sorry Day and what it means to them over morning tea.

