Oberon Review
Oberon Review's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Court

No more driving for this man who was pinged behind the wheel on a ban

By Court Reporter
May 29 2024 - 9:02am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A DRIVER has lost his licence for a year after he was busted behind the wheel with a cancelled licence.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Oberon news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.