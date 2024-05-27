Molong Bulls upset Oberon Tigers in 'fiery' clash

Nine games, nine wins, things are feeling pretty good at Molong Bulls at the moment according to Jackson Gersbach.
The Bulls co-coach played lock in his side's impressive 30-28 win against Oberon Tigers in round seven of Woodbridge Cup on Sunday, May 27.
It was the third consecutive week the first grade, league tag and youth league sides have all won their games.
The Bullettes defeated Oberon 22-12 and the boys beat Blayney Bears 30-16.
Gersbach said the vibe around the club was good after the first grade side only managed a combined two wins in the past two season, a total they have already eclipsed in 2024.
"That's a few wins on the trot now, so we're just starting to gel," he said.
"It's really good, the morale around the town and the club's good because they've struggled the last few years, and that's now three wins for three grades in a row.
"The community gets behind us and we always get a good crowd and good support."
The first grade game at the Rec featured a Tigers send off and multiple sin bins in what Gersbach labelled a "fiery" affair.
"We made it hard for ourselves yesterday, it definitely could have been a different result," he said.
"We just made too many errors and had poor discipline, but we still scraped away the win.
"It's just getting those little fundamentals right and and getting the errors and and discipline out of the game.
"It was close. It was a fiery sort of game.
"They were really gutsy for the numbers that they had."
Molong was one of the most active clubs in the off-season, bringing in several players from the Peter McDonald Premiership.
Gersbach said he and fellow coach Ryan Banks had seen steady improvement and more natural combinations as players had gotten used to each other.
"We had a tough draw to start off the year," he said.
"We could see that we were competing in patches and match it with those top teams.
"We've just been saying it's there, we can see it.
"It's just about putting it together as a new team, just gelling, and it's started to come together the last few rounds.
"I think the boys are getting a bit more confident and the results are coming."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.