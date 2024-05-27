Oberon Review
Oberon Review's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Tattykeel's impressive 11-year interbreed streak

Rebecca Nadge
By Rebecca Nadge
May 27 2024 - 1:08pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Wheeler, Nathan Leach, Graham, Kirsty, Ross and James Gilmore, and Jack Healey, Tattykeel, Black Spings. Pictures by Rebecca Nadge.
Rachel Wheeler, Nathan Leach, Graham, Kirsty, Ross and James Gilmore, and Jack Healey, Tattykeel, Black Spings. Pictures by Rebecca Nadge.

The longer you stay winning something the harder it is... people are waiting for you to be one tiny step off the pace.

- James Gilmore, Tattykeel, Black Springs

Tattykeel Poll Dorsets, Black Springs, has again dominated the interbreed classes at the NSW Sheep Show at Dubbo, with the stud claiming the supreme exhibit for the 11th year in a row.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rebecca Nadge

Rebecca Nadge

Livestock editor

Bec is livestock editor for The Land. She has previously worked for Stock & Land in Victoria, the ABC in Kununurra, and newspapers in Kalgoorlie and New Zealand. Contact her at bec.nadge@theland.com.au

Get the latest Oberon news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.