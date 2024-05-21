'It's a lifeline': Mothers group offers a valuable opportunity to connect

Motherhood in regional areas can be isolating at times, which is why a group of Oberon Mums and bubs gather every week for some fun and insightful talks.
The Mums and Bubs group gathers at the Oberon Library at 10am every Tuesday.
There are toys for the children to play with and often a guest speaker will attend to provide information and support for the mothers.
Resident Hayley Byron formed the group after she moved to the area and found a lack of connection options available for Mothers.
"I moved here and felt I didn't have a support group. After having my two eldest boys and becoming pregnant with my third boy I thought that I needed something more to support the mothers in town," Ms Byron said.
"The group is for new mothers to the area or just Mother's in general to support each other and have a communal place to come and not feel alone and just talk, because motherhood can be quite lonely."
According to Ms Byron, the group is very well attended by mothers in the community.
"We can have up to 10 mums in at one time with multiple children. Some have two or three kids," Ms Byron said.
"So, it's getting really busy. It's great, I'm loving it."
Ms Byron said the Mums and Bubs group also provides the opportunity to grow and nurture the social skills of the children from a young age.
"They're becoming a bit more confident with sharing toys. Some are only children, so it's getting them used to sharing their toys and their space and they love interacting with the other kids," Ms Byron said.
Elise Galbraith has been attending the group with her daughter and has found connecting with other mums in the community to be a beautiful thing.
"What's beautiful is that in this group now, most of these women are like my best friends," Ms Galbraith said.
"Our kids get to hang out and form relationships that without this group, we wouldn't have had the opportunity to form until school."
Emily Garlan said attending the group has reduced the amount of isolation she faces living in a small community.
"I moved to Hampton six months ago and it's a very isolating place. I found the mums group via facebook. It's just been a lifeline for me. I look forward to coming every week with my new baby, " Ms Garlan said.
"As a first time mum, getting her out and about and communicating with other adults and babies and experiencing lots of people around is really important for me, I want her to feel a sense of community too."
Ms Byron said that despite the 'Mums and bubs' group name, mothers of any age and stage are welcome to the group.
"All Mums are welcome. Whether they have a 13-year-old and they are just at home by themselves or they've got a new baby or they're pregnant," Ms Byron said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.