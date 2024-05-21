Peter Ryan honoured for 60 years of service as local firefighter

From the day he started as a firie in 1964 to today, Peter Ryan has been committed to his community.
A true local legend and stalwart of Oberon Fire Station, Peter is celebrating 60 years of continuous service with the Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW).
The service marked the occasion with a barbecue at the station on Monday night, May 20, with Commissioner, Jeremy Fewtrell, and Assistant Commissioner - Regional Operations, Cheryl Steer, in attendance.
Peter was awarded a second gold clasp to the NSW Fire Brigades long service and good conduct medal, as well as an 'acknowledgement of service' certificate.
Commissioner Fewtrell expressed his gratitude for Peter's dedication to both FRSNW as well as Oberon.
"Peter is still a key part in every incident he attends," Commissioner Fewtrell said.
"Always the quiet achiever, things just happen when Peter is on the fireground.
"His knowledge of firefighting operations is only surpassed by his knowledge of the town and its people."
It wasn't until the 1980's that advancements such as breathing apparatus, radio communications, safer uniforms and mobile phones were introduced, Peter recalls these developments as the biggest changes he's seen in his time.
"Now, what's likely to happen in the next 60 years?...that's hard to say," Peter said.
Peter says that despite the gap in both age and experience at the station, his fellow firefighters have always treated him with respect.
"They don't treat me like an old fogey or anything like that," Peter said.
"We get on well together and it's always been a great crew to work with.
"The things I've enjoyed most about the job is the camaraderie of the people I work with.
"It's so important, in any situation, to work as a team and get on well together."
Assistant Commissioner Steer also congratulated Peter on such a significant milestone.
"Very few people get the opportunity to celebrate six decades of service, let alone with the same organisation...this is a very special occasion," Assistant Commissioner Steer said.
"I think it speaks volumes of Peter's respectful and humble character that on the day of his anniversary, he was at the station mowing the lawn."
